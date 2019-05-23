KULPMONT - Lena R. Hogan, 87, of 1100 Spruce St., Kulpmont, passed away on Tuesday night at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Middletown, May 9, 1932, a daughter of the late Herman and Vendilena Rahn.

She was married to Francis "Pat" Hogan, who preceded her in death June 6, 2002.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary for the P.L.C.B.

Lena was a member of Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont, the PA Association of Retired Employees, the Harrisburg Humane Society and AFSCME.

She enjoyed getting the morning paper so she could do her daily crossword puzzles, Jumble, Sudoku and Cryptoquotes.

Surviving are several in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bertha; and four brothers, George, Rhinie, Herman and Arthur Rahn.

HOGAN - Lena R. Hogan, 87, of 1100 Spruce St., Kulpmont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew J. Stahmer, pastor, as the celebrant. A viewing will be held in the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, PA 17834. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.