COAL TOWNSHIP - Leo A. Mulhall Jr., 87, of 2024 Stetler Drive, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home where he and his loving wife, Mary, have resided for the last 52 years.

He was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 29, 1932, a son of the late Anna B. (Barry) and Leo A. Mulhall Sr.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on March 30, 1951, during the Korean War. Attaining the rank of sergeant, he was honorably discharged March 29, 1954. For his service, he received the Korean Service Medal with three battle stars, U.N. Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Leo graduated in May 1959, from Bloomsburg State Teachers College with a bachelor's degree in education. While attending Bloomsburg, he was a four-year member of the football team, serving as captain in his senior year.

Leo was married to the former Mary L. Chonski.

A parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, he was a member of the PA Athletic Directors Association, National Catholic Education Association, Shamokin Knights of Columbus Council 458, Coal Township East End Hose Co., Shenandoah Phoenix Fire Co., Shenandoah Ancient Order of Hibernians, Shenandoah AMVETS, Shamokin Travelers Protective Association, Schuylkill County Volunteer Firemen's Association, Bloomsburg University Alumni Association and Ancient and Most Honorable Society of Rum Dums in Shenandoah.

Leo was employed at his beloved Our Lady of Lourdes from 1959, until his retirement in 1993. He served in various capacities at the school, including vice principal and athletic director.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his five daughters, Sharon Betz and her husband, Don, of Mount Carmel, Patricia Johnson and her significant other, Scott, of Harrisburg, Maureen Houser and her husband, Corey, of Coal Township, Colleen Koharski and her significant other, Keith, of Coal Township, and Eileen Ciborowski and her husband, Robert, of Coal Township; grandchildren, Marisa Yeager and her husband, Corey, of Mount Carmel, Sean Ciborowski and his wife, Kyrie, of Paxinos, Megan Ciborowski, of Orlando, Florida, Zachary Koharski, of Coal Township, and Mackenzie Koharski, of Coal Township; great grandchildren, Avery Yeager, Ella Yeager and Olivia Yeager, all of Mount Carmel, Emma Ciborowski, of Paxinos, and Lilly Ciborowski, due in March 2020.

In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald; and a sister, Mary Ann.

MULHALL - Leo A. Mulhall Jr., 87, of 2024 Stetler Drive, Coal Township. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the gymnatorium of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes with the Rev. Chet Snyder as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow Mass at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery, Shenandoah. As an expression of sympathy, the Mulhall family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.