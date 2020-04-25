HERNDON - Leon H. Klock, 84, of Herndon, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

He was born in Trevorton, Nov. 3, 1935, a son of the late C. Harvey and Mabel (Portzline) Klock.

He graduated from Trevorton High School in 1953.

Leon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was stationed at Camp Busack, in southern France, where he obtained the rank of specialist third class.

After the service, Leon worked in the coal industry for a year. He then worked at Olmstead Air Force Base, in Middletown, until 1967. He also worked for the U.S. Post Office in Sunbury. He later worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture from 1967 to 1993, as a food inspector, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture as a food sanitation inspector until his retirement in January 2004.

On March 17, 1962, he married Betty Strickler, who survives. They recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Leon was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Trevorton. He was also a a member of the American Legion, VFW and the local fire company, all in Trevorton, and the Moose Lodge, in Selinsgrove.

In his younger years, Leon participated in sports, and as a grandfather he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a dedicated Philadelphia sports fan.

Leon is survived by four children and their spouses, Linda Zechman (Lawrence), Kaye Buchspics (Ralph), Thomas Klock (Karen), and Denise Scheib (Richard); a daughter-in-law, Sue Hosterman; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, with one expected this June; a great-great grandson; and two sisters, Nancy Aunspach and Marilyn Troutman.

He was preceded in death by a son, Blaine; six brothers, Russell, Donald, Fred, John, Robert and Chester; and two sisters, Jean and Darlene.

KLOCK - Leon H. Klock, 84, of Herndon. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leon's name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 603 W. Market St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.