WOODCREST and BEAR, Del. - Leona M. Kutchen, 91, of Woodcrest and Bear, Delaware, and formerly of Kulpmont and Shamokin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She was born June 12, 1929, a loving daughter of the late Julia and Frank Stanitski, of Kulpmont, and the wife of the late William Kutchen.

Leona attended St. Casimir Church and school and graduated from Kulpmont High School. She took many courses at the University of Delaware.

She worked for Stanley Home Products for 43 years in many managerial positions and was branch and division manager for many years, having 65 people in her employ. Leona also worked for the Caulfield family and the well-known Mr. and Mrs. Blank family as house manager.

She was a member of St. Matthew Church for 50 years and recently attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

Leona was a member of Weston and Claymore senior centers, American Family Assn. and Central Assn. of Miraculous Medal. Leona was a former member of the Leisure Club at Our Lady of Fatima.

Her heart was always filled with love for God and her family and friends and those who needed her help. Leona will be sadly missed and held in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Leona is survived by two children, Robert Kutchen, of Erie, Colorado, and Kenneth Kutchen and his wife, Kathryn, of Bear, Delaware; six loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Frank Stanitski and his wife, Monica, of Newark, Delaware, Leonard Stanitski and his wife, Georgine, of Ashley Heights, Wilmington, Delaware, and Raymond Stanitski and his wife, Patricia, of Lancaster; and many special nieces and nephews and cousins and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, William, in 1994.

KUTCHEN - Leona M. Kutchen, 91, of Woodcrest and Bear, Delaware, and formerly of Kulpmont and Shamokin. Friends and family may call at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Road, Newark, Delaware, from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday and for the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence, go to www.stranofeeley.com.