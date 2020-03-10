COAL TOWNSHIP - Leona P. Vivino, 90, of 1652 Pulaski Ave., Coal Township, passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020.

She was born Dec. 26, 1929, a daughter of Charles and Sadie (Kolovich) Tosloskie.

On March 31, 1951, she married Frank J. Vivino, who preceded her in death in 1996.

Leona was well known in Springfield and beyond, having served as a Democratic committeewoman for many years. You always knew what she was thinking because she was never afraid to tell you. She was a friend to many, volunteered often and never turned away anyone who sought her help. In 2002, she retired from Mountain View Manor, where she worked in the dietary department for 22 years.

She is survived by four children, Mary Ann Vivino, of Coal Township, Linda and husband, Edward Zakrzewski, of Coal Township, Janet and husband, Tom Thul, of Ranshaw, Steve and wife, Christine Vivino, of Sunbury; five grandchildren, Danielle Swartz, Sam and Amy Thul, and Julia and Emily Zakrzewski; a sister, Regina Wheary; a brother, John Tosloskie; a sister-in-law, Marge Tosloskie; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, a beloved sister and brother, Florence Janaskie and Charlie Tosloskie, and an infant sister, Eleanor.

###

VIVINO - Leona P. Vivino, 90, of 1652 Pulaski Ave., Coal Township. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, where she will join her "Frankie" in eternal rest. Those attending Mass are asked to arrive at the church by 11:15 a.m. There will be no viewing as per her wishes. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to the Shamokin Coal Township Public Library. The James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, is assisting the Vivino family with arrangements.