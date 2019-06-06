SHIPPENSBURG - Leonard F. Jengeleski, 91, of Shippensburg, and formerly of North Plainfield, New Jersey, and Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was a son of the late Francis X. Jengeleski and Helen K. (Olzewski) Jengeleski, of Mount Carmel.

Leonard was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Mount Carmel and attended public schools in New York City. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1944, where he played football for two years.

He served his country proudly as a World War II Navy and Marine veteran and saw combat action in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of war with the 4th Marine Division in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

He was a life member of the American Legion Post No. 223 Shippensburg, Hub City Club of Shippensburg and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6168 in Shippensburg and also a former member of Post No. 506 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Plainfield, New Jersey (Storr-Ritchie).

He earned college degrees from: East Stroudsburg University, B.S. in biology (1950); Rutgers University, M.S. in biology; and Seton Hall University, South Orange, New Jersey, M.A. in administration and supervision of public schools, in 1965.

He taught biology from 1951-56 at Easton (Maryland) High School. He was head of the Science Department from 1956-60 at Plainfield Hubbard School, Plainfield, New Jersey, and vice principal from 1960-65, then principal from 1965-89 at Plainfield Hubbard School.

He was a member of the National Education Association and the New Jersey Education Association. He was also a member of Our Lady of Visitation Roman Catholic Church in Shippensburg.

Surviving members of his family are his wife, whom he married July 4, 1951, Anna (Kurland) Jengeleski, of Shippensburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. James L. Jengeleski Sr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Shippensburg; a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald F. Jengeleski and his wife, Debbi, of Brigantine, New Jersey; a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Yablonski and Michael, of Falls Church, Virginia; six grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Philipp, of Chandler, Arizona, Theresa Beckenbaugh, of Shippensburg, James Jengeleski Jr., of Fortuna, California, Brian and Nicole Jengeleski, of Brigantine, New Jersey, Helen K. Yablonski, of Falls Church, Virginia; and seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Allyssa and Abigale, of Chandler, Arizona, Kaydee, Silas and Graham, of Shippensburg, and James L. Jengeleski III, of Fortuna, California.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his brothers, Clement Jengeleski and James Hamilton.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg.

JENGELESKI - Leonard F. Jengeleski, 91, of Shippensburg. A Commemorative Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, 305 N Prince St., Shippensburg. The Blessed Sacrament Adoration will take place one hour prior to the Mass. A committal graveside will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Saint Casimir Cemetery (Marion Heights Cemetery), Sagon Road, Kulpmont 17834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Leonard's name to Our Lady of Visitation Church. Friends may express online condolences at www.duganfh.com.