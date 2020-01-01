MOUNT CARMEL - Leonard F. Luta, 90, of 39 S. Maple St., passed away on Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

He was born in Atlas, June 20, 1929.

Leonard served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with the 41st Field Artillery Battalion.

Leonard was married to June Marie (Suchocki) Luta, who preceded him in death Jan. 3, 2019.

He worked as a coal miner.

Leonard was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church, Kulpmont.

He belonged to the Atlas Legion Post 804, American Legion Post 91 and the VFW Post 2110.

Leonard is survived by his stepdaughter, Kim Suchocki, of Mount Carmel. Leonard had nine brothers and sisters.

LUTA - Leonard F. Luta, 90, of 39 S. Maple St., Mount Carmel. A service of full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Those attending are asked to arrive at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. www.jameskelleyfh.com.