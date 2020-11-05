1/
Leonard J. Corona
MOUNT CARMEL - Leonard J. Corona, 91, of 432 W. Girard St., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Atlas, Feb. 27, 1929, a son of the late Angelo and Stella (Swatski) Corona.

Leonard was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township School.

He was employed by PP&L as a pole inspector.

In October 1949, he married the love of his life, Veronica Visnosky, who preceded him in death.

He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Atlas Legion, VFW, Clover Hose of Mount Carmel, Lithuanian Club, West End Athletic Club, Kulpmont Sportsman Assoc., Atlas Fire Co. and the No Buck Sportsman Club.

Leonard was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved going to his hunting camp in Wellsboro and fishing in Big Pine Creek.

Leonard is survived by a son, Ronald Corona and his wife, Marcella, of Mount Carmel; three daughters, Donna Pullen and her husband, Dan, of Tennessee, Daria Reed and her husband, Jim, of Mount Carmel, and Lenette Schoffler and her husband, Greg, of Kulpmont; three grandsons, James Reed Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of North Carolina, Jonathon Reed, of Mount Carmel, and Joshua Corona, of Kulpmont; four granddaughters, Stacey Corona, of Mount Carmel, Christine Corona and her companion, Jeff Wasko, of Coal Township, Candace Clayton and her husband, Keith, of Tennessee, and Dana Rowe and her husband, Larry, of Tennessee; four great-grandsons, William Brecker, Samuel Brecker, Daniel James and Dillon Rowe; two great-granddaughters, Haley James and Lexi Rowe; two sisters, Catherine Washelski, of Mount Carmel, and Marie McFadden, of Kulpmont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Corona.

CORONA - Leonard J. Corona, 91, of 432 W. Girard St., Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Ave., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
