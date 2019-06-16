MIDDLETOWN - Leonard J. Dobson Sr., 95, of Middletown, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

He was born July 9, 1923, in Shamokin, a son of the late Antoni and Felicia (Kotwica) Dobson.

Leonard was a member of Seven Sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Middletown.

He was the former owner of the 230 Diner, Pine Manor Mobile Home Park, the former Leonard's Food Market and Diversified Contractors. To Leonard, family was everything.

Leonard is survived by his loving children, Leonard J. Dobson Jr., Philip Dobson (Brandi), Steven A. Dobson, Judith A. Figiel (Thomas) and Jacqueline Dobson; a sister Genevieve Daniels; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Macko) Dobson; a son, John Dobson; a sister, Josephine Shubert; and two brothers, Anthony and Albert Dobson.

DOBSON - Leonard J. Dobson Sr., 95, of Middletown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday with the Rev. Ted Keating as celebrant. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Middletown. Burial will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Elysburg. Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.