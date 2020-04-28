JACKSON, Ky. - The Rev. Leonard L. Wolfgang, 88, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the residence of his daughter, Wanda Speas.

He was born in Kulpmont, Oct. 28, 1931, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (O'Neil) Wolfgang. He resided in Ashland until November and resided at Kentucky Mountain Bible College in Jackson, Kentucky, until his death.

Leonard attended Kulpmont Elementary School and Elysburg High School. He graduated from Biblical Life Institution, in Freeport, and United Wesleyan, in Allentown. Pastorates include Allentown, West Conshohocken, Rebuck, Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Hanover. He was also a missionary to Jamacia, West Indies, and finished his pastoral ministry of 54 years as general superintendent in the Evangelical Christian Church.

He enjoyed reading, prayer, carpentry, crossword puzzles, travel, photography, landscaping, gardening, swimming and colorful flowers.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Ruby (Brown) Wolfgang, of Jackson, Kentucky; four children, Larry (Pam) Wolfgang, Wanda (The Rev. Phillip) Speas, LaRae (Joseph) Daniel, and Deborah (Jeffrey) Tomlian; two stepchildren, Apryl (Roland) Fowler and Karan (Todd) Levering; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Wolfgang; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and a great-stepgrandchild.

He was preceded in death by the first wife, Delores Ilene (Fultz) Wolfgang; a son, Randy Wolfgang; and a sister, Betty Kashner.

WOLFGANG - The Rev. Leonard L. Wolfgang, 88, of Jackson, Kentucky. A private memorial service was held at the home of the Rev. Phillip and Wanda Speas April 24. In memory, contributions can be made to Kentucky Mountain Bible College/Wolfgang Scholarship Fund, K.M.B.C., 855 Highway 541, Jackson, Kentucky, 41339.