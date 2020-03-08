Rockingham, N.C. - Leonard "Lenny" Miller, 64, of Rockingham, North Carolina, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

He was born Oct. 31 1955, a son of Jeanette and Roland Miller.

Lenny was a 1974 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School where he excelled at wrestling.

His entire career consisted of working in both the Pennsylvania state and Federal Bureau of Prisons correctional systems.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; three stepsons, Benjamin, Jacob and Ryan; his sister, Michelle Gallup and her husband, Charles; his brother, Brian Miller and his wife, Diane; a nephew, Jamie Bressi; and two nieces, Olivia and Abigail.

Funeral arrangements are at the convenience of the family.