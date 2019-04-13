Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard P. Krankowski.

PALMYRA - Leonard P. Krankowski, 64, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center with his wife and daughter by his side.

He was born Sept. 18, 1954, in Coal Township, and graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

He worked as a tree-trimmer for Asplundh Tree Care and then for Conrail and Norfolk Southern Railroads for more than 30 years, going on disability-retirement in 2005.

Leonard was a lifelong avid fisherman, hunter and golfer.

He is survived by his wife, MaryBeth (Kotanchik); his children, Ashley Schreiner and her husband, Daniel, and Michael and Lucas Krankowski; and his grandchildren; as well as his mother, Anna (Yanchuk) Krankowski; and sisters, Barbara Cake, Dolores Warg, Anne Naylor, Deborah Munson, Susan Krankowski and Theresa Borchetta.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward J. Krankowski Sr.; his brother, Edward Krankowski Jr.; and an infant brother, Robert.

KRANKOWSKI - Leonard P. Krankowski, 64, of Palmyra. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church, 520 East Birch St., Palmyra.