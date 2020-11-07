MILTON - Leroy R. Long, 71, of Eisley Road, Milton, went to be with his Lord and parents Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Milton, July 7, 1949, the son of the late Raymond L. and Fay I. (Stover) Long.

He was married on Aug. 28, 1976, to the former Cathy A. Troup, who survives.

Leroy attended Milton schools and he worked for JPM until its closure and then worked for New Berlin Plastics.

He was a life member of the Turbot Township Fire Co. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to go to carnivals and fairs and to listen to live music. He loved time with his family and will be truly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; two sons, Lance Long, of Milton, and Austin Long, of Millmont; a daughter, Tiffany Long, of Milton; three brothers, Wayne Long, Marlin Long and Roger Long, all of Milton; five sisters, Joyce Loss, Barbara Wertz, Connie Keister and Wanda Taylor, all of Milton, and Janet Moyer, of Millmont; one grandson, Keeghan Carl; and a special friend who was like a son, George McCallum, of Milton.

###

LONG - Leroy R. Long, 71, of Eisley Road, Milton. Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Mifflinburg Church of New Life, 8700 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating. The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.