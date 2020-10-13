COAL TOWNSHIP - Lettie L. Rupp, 80, of Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, heaven got another angel, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Lettie was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Albert and Mabel (Clark) Alleman. She resided on Willow Street with her family.

She attended God's Missionary Church on Bear Valley Avenue.

She married Albert Merrill, who proceeded her in death. Following his death, she married Leonard Rupp, who proceeded her in death.

Lettie was a caring and loving person. She always had a smile for everyone. She was involved in community service at Shamokin Hospital. Lettie was a kind and compassionate mother who would help or do anything for anyone if she could; the most selfless person anyone would have the privilege of being around. As long as we have memories of Lettie, she will always be with us.

Lettie is survived by two sons, Albert E. Alleman and his wife, Lisa, of Tharptown, and William Rupp and his wife, Tanya, of Shamokin; three daughters, Diane Charles, of Pitman, Laurie Kerstetter, of Shamokin, and Vickie Lehman, of Barnesville; eight grandchildren, Melissa Alleman and her fiancé, Jason Shuey, of Frackville, Steven Alleman and his wife, Angelica, of Virginia, Michael Charles and his wife, Rickie, of Ohio, Angela Rothermel and her husband, Harrison, of Pitman, Danielle Kerstetter, of Maryland, Kelsey Clarke, of Shamokin, Garrette Rupp, of Shamokin, and Alisha Rupp, of Shamokin; 15 great-grandchildren, Cruze Shuey, of Frackville, Katie Wright, of Shamokin, Jayden and Brayden Allman, of Virginia, Eli and Beckett, of Pitman, Diesel, Donnavin and Danika, of Ohio, Makayla, Jared and Katlyn, of Orwigsburg, and Aden, Annabelle and Justin Clark, of Shamokin; a cousin, Louise Collins and her husband, John, of Souderton; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice Spotts and her husband, Elwood, Bertha Werst and her husband, Samuel, and Carrie Clark; two brothers, Harry Clark and his wife, Geilia, and John Clark and his wife, Grace.

RUPP - Lettie L. Rupp, 80, of Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.