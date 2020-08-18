PAXINOS - Lillian Marlene Reitz, 91, of 325 Tulip Road, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Mount Carmel, Sept. 2, 1928, a daughter of the late August and Lillian (Latshaw) Herr.

Marlene graduated from Coal Township High School in 1945.

On Feb. 9, 1950, she married William "Nanny" Robert Miller, who preceded her in death. She later married George H. Reitz, who preceded her in death.

She worked at Shroyer's Dress Factory and she was a teachers' aide.

Marlene was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church and the Masons Auxiliary.

Marlene is survived by a daughter, Brenda Zielinski and her husband, Charles, of Reading; a son, Gary L. Miller, of Paxinos; a granddaughter, Jessica Luta and her husband, Danny, of Shamokin; two grandsons, Chad Zielinski and his wife, Michelle, of Birdsboro, and Justin Miller, of Shamokin; and a great-grandson, Vaughn Zielinski.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sally Ellis and her husband, Joseph.

REITZ - Lillian Marlene Reitz, 91, of 325 Tulip Road, Paxinos. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.