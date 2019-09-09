SHAMOKIN - Linda J. Dziadosz, 66, of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Shamokin on March 21, 1953, a daughter of William Davis, of Gowen City, and the late Myrna (Weikel) Davis.

She was married to Andrew Dziadosz in 1999.

Linda was a graduate of Shamokin High School. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by three children, Sandra Savage, of Mount Carmel, Dawn Latsha, of Shamokin, and Greg Latsha, of Coal Township; and by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Sue Zanella, and a brother, Elvin "Smoke" Davis.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, William John Davis and William Michael Davis.

###

DZIADOSZ - Linda J. Dziadosz, 66, of Shamokin. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick's Church, Trevorton, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .