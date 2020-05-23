KULPMONT - Linda Marie (Garman) Ross, 55, of 1051 Pine St., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.She was born in Harrisburg, March 1, 1965, a daughter of the late Harry and Janet (O'Brien) Garman.Linda was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School and furthered her education at McCann School of Business and Technology.On Nov. 12, 1994, in St. Joseph's Church, Locust Gap, she married Steve Ross.Linda worked as a aide for a home healthcare company and was a member or of the Church of the Holy Angels.Linda is survived by her husband, Steve Ross, of Kulpmont; three sons, Steven Ross, of Marion Heights, Eric Ross, of Kulpmont, and Jason Ross and his wife, Holly, of Kulpmont; a grandson, Gavin Ross; two sisters, Shari Garman and her significant other, Frank Hynoski, of Locust Gap, and Debby Beaver, of Locust Gap; a brother-in-law, Charles Ross, of Kulpmont; three sisters-in-law, Marty Ross, of Marysville, Diane Politza and her husband, Raymond, of Kulpmont, and Mary Sabalski and her husband, Steve, of Kulpmont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Charles Ross and his wife, Dorothy.ROSS - Linda Marie (Garman) Ross, 55, of 1051 Pine St., Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home, John W. Minnig, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 23, 2020.