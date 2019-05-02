COAL TOWNSHIP - Linda Sue (Forrey) Purcell, 51, of 1527 Pulaski Ave., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born July 10, 1967, in Saigon, Vietnam, and was a daughter of Cam (Ngo) and Donald Forrey.

In 2004, she met Vincent Purcell Jr., the man she told her friends "she was going to marry." Linda's passing breaks this 15-year union. They were married Sept. 27, 2014.

Linda was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School as well as the culinary arts program at Penn College.

She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church and the East End Fire Co., both in Coal Township. She was also a member of many online brain cancer and cancer support groups.

Earlier in her work career she, along with her mother, owned the Towne Tavern in Selinsgrove, as well as the Biff Burger. Linda was last employed as a dietary supervisor at the Danville State Hospital. This is where she met Vince when the hospital was providing dietary services to the juvenile facility, North Central Secure Treatment Unit, which is located on the same grounds. Vince was a manager at one of the units.

About seven years ago, Linda started her battle against brain cancer, which she fought bravely until her passing.

Those that met Linda were immediately drawn to her loving and caring personality. Linda epitomized what it looked like to be a good and caring person. Not only to people, but also to animals. Linda was always taking care of the neighborhood cats, of which three finally became members of Vince and Linda's family. Linda will be remembered by all for all the acts of kindness she did for others.

Linda enjoyed doing all type of craft projects, cross stitching as well as playing with her new craft toy the cricut. Linda enjoyed country music and going to the theater. She enjoyed NASCAR when she could watch it on TV and would tolerate it when Vince dragged her to the race. Her favorite driver was Kyle Larson. What Linda enjoyed the most was doing things to make other people happy and bring a smile to their face. Linda was very active in trying to spread the word about brain cancer, which she referred to as the "forgotten cancer." She helped guide many people and provide support to them through the many online organizations she belonged to.

Linda is survived by her husband, Vince, of Coal Township; her pet dogs, Bear and Prancer; two cats, Stan and Demon; her mother, Cam Forrey; her aunt, Tuyet, and uncle, Bob Zechman; her cousin, Ronnie Zechman and his wife, Margo, and their children, Addison and Xander Zechman; her cousin, Lisa Cocolin and her husband, Tom, and their children, Natalie and Tommie Cocolin, of which Linda and Vince are his godparents; an uncle, Phuc Tran and his wife, Lan; a cousin, Kuhe Tran; an uncle, Michael Henderson; an uncle, Clyde Ferry and his wife, Charlotte; cousins, Thomas and David Ferry; a stepbrother, Brent Forrey and his wife, Linda; a stepsister, Donna Kay Spooner; a nephew, Robert Spooner; a father-in-law, Vincent Purcell Sr. and his wife, MarieAnn; brother-in-law, Timothy Purcell and his wife, Denise; a niece, Alexia Wheary and her significant other, Alberto Pilarte.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Donald Forrey; and an aunt, Norma Henderson.

Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Steven Frenier officiating. Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam. Memorial contributions in Linda's name can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, Newton, MA, 02458 or https://www.braintumor.org. There is also a link on Vince and Linda's Facebook page.