COAL TOWNSHIP - Lisa Louise Picarelli, 67, of 1540 Tioga St., passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in her home.

She was born in Los Angeles, May 7, 1952, a daughter of the late Rudolph and Hermine (Schwarck) Picarelli.

She graduated from San Domenico High School.

Lisa worked as an entertainer in show business.

Lisa is survived by two sisters, Susan Picarelli and Ronda Picarelli; her fiancé; and a dear friend, Julie MacNair.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.