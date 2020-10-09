KULPMONT - Lisa Marie Andes, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home.

Born on Nov. 19, 1968, in Ashland, she was the daughter of Eileen (Baranco) Andes of Kulpmont and Donald Andes of Numidia.

Lisa lived in Mount Carmel most of her life and was a 1986 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.

She loved music and played the drums in the Mounties Band. She always enjoyed hard rock and going to concerts.

She was a die-hard fan of the Grateful Dead. Lisa was an avid drawer and artist. She also was an animal lover and especially loved her dog, Daisy.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Julie Baranco. She is survived by her mother, Eileen Andes of Kulpmont; father, Donald Andes of Numidia; step-father, Ted Pancher of Mount Carmel; brother, Greg Pancher and wife, Maryjo of Kulpmont; niece, Brianna Pancher of Marion Heights; nephew, Brendin Pancher of Kulpmont; great niece, Lily Jo Pancher; great nephew, Layne Filipczack; and her companion Kaitlin Anna Horsfield.

ANDES - Lisa Marie Andes, 51, of Kulpmont. Funeral Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont 17834, Malcom C. Farrow IV, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.