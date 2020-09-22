SHAMOKIN - Lloyd Wehry Sr., 74, of Shamokin, went to meet our Lord Jesus peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

He was born Feb. 24, 1946, in Klingerstown, and graduated from Tri-Valley High School before studying accounting at Central Penn.

He was the ever-appreciated door-to-door farmer in Shamokin, providing farm-fresh produce to thousands over decades of service.

After marrying Jean (Janaskie) in 2003, Lloyd moved to Bunker Hill and enjoyed many friendships and fond memories in his adopted community.

Lloyd was an exemplary family man and a loving father. He enjoyed caring for his home and garden and was very proud to be recognized by Mayor John Brown for his spectacular holiday decorations. Family and friends will always remember Lloyd for his infectious laugh, ever-present smile and gracious heart eager to help in any way possible.

He is survived by three children, Lloyd "Ed" Wehry Jr., of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Betty Klinger and her husband, Todd, of Leck Kill, and Tommy Wehry and his wife, Roxana, of Union City, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Autumn Wehry, of Chicago, Delaney Klinger and Rhett Klinger, both of Leck Kill, and Venicia Wehry, of Union City, New Jersey; five siblings, Harry Wehry Sr., of Dornsife, Harold Wehry Jr., of Klingerstown, John Wehry Sr. and his wife, Doreen, of Dornsife, Tyrone Wehry Sr. and his wife, Peggy, of Dornsife, and Randy Wehry Sr. and his wife, Jane, of Klingerstown; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean; his sister, Betty; a brother, Walter; and parents, Harold Sr. and Carol.

WEHRY - Lloyd Wehry Sr., of Shamokin. A celebration of life reception is scheduled for both Lloyd and his cherished wife, Jean, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Benigna's Creek Winery, 1585 Ridge Road, Klingerstown. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the lives and memories of Lloyd and Jean and the profound love they shared for each other, their families and their many friends. In accordance with state and federal mandates, face coverings and social distancing guidelines are required. Due to capacity restrictions for outdoor gatherings, we kindly ask that attendees be mindful of maintaining a flow in the visitation and dress appropriately to be outdoors in fall weather. Lloyd was a lifelong member of Salem Church, of Rough & Ready, and memorial contributions can be made to their address at: Salem Church of Rough and Ready, 11 Church Road, Klingerstown 17941. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple St., Coal Township. To offer condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.