Lois A. Fetter

Obituary
MOUNT CARMEL - Lois A. Fetter, 81, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born March 3, 1938, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Wolfgang) Ramberger.

Lois graduated from Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1956.

On Nov. 11, 1959, she married the late James Fetter.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was of the Lutheran faith.

She loved cooking, crocheting and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Ann Rusinko; a son, David Fetter; granddaughters, Holly Ibanez, Marley and Lea Rusinko, Trysha and Allison Fetter; and a brother, Paul Ramberger.

Along with her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a son, James Fetter; two sisters, Arlene Bixler and Velma Hoffner; and a brother, Darvin Ramberger.

FETTER - Lois A. Fetter, 81, of Mount Carmel. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Feb. 15, 2020
