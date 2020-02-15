MOUNT CARMEL - Lois A. Fetter, 81, of Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born March 3, 1938, a daughter of the late William and Anna (Wolfgang) Ramberger.

Lois graduated from Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1956.

On Nov. 11, 1959, she married the late James Fetter.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was of the Lutheran faith.

She loved cooking, crocheting and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Ann Rusinko; a son, David Fetter; granddaughters, Holly Ibanez, Marley and Lea Rusinko, Trysha and Allison Fetter; and a brother, Paul Ramberger.

Along with her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a son, James Fetter; two sisters, Arlene Bixler and Velma Hoffner; and a brother, Darvin Ramberger.

