KULPMONT - Lois A. Kemper, 91, of 1336 Scott St., passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, in South Carolina, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She was born in Kulpmont, Sept. 10, 1928, a daughter of George and Adele (Stanker) McCabe.

She was a 1946 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School.

On April 3, 1948, at St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel, she married John Kemper, who preceded her in death April 26, 2003.

Lois was a member of Church of the Holy Angels, in Kulpmont. She was a devout Catholic who loved serving in the church. She enjoyed volunteering in the former St. Mary's Parish, both in the school and other church functions.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and friends socializing on their front porches.

Lois leaves behind three daughters, Georgiann Hyduk and her husband, John, Marsha Williams and her husband, Bob, and Marion Zakrzewski and her husband, Jon; five grandchildren, Melanie Williams, Scott Williams, Christopher Hyduk, Katie Piatt and Mary Zakrzewski; and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Agnes.

She was preceded in death by her son, the Rev. John C. Kemper, provincial superior for the Society of St. Sulpice, in Baltimore, Maryland, May 21, 2020.

KEMPER - Lois A. Kemper, 91, of 1336 Scott St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Church of the Holy Angels on Monday, Aug. 10, with the Rev. Phil Burger and the Rev. Frank Karwacki, both close friends of Father John and the family, as concelebrants. Burial will be in St. Edward's Cemetery, in Coal Township, immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius, 1002 Railroad St., Danville 17821, or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, 7 Plantation Park Drive, Unit 4, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.