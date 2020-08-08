KULPMONT - Lois A. Kemper, 91, of 1336 Scott St., Kulpmont, passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in South Carolina on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She was born in Kulpmont on Sept. 10, 1928, the daughter of George and Adele (Stanker) McCabe. She was a 1946 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School.

On April 3, 1948, at St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel, she married John Kemper, who preceded her in death on April 26, 2003.

Lois was a member of The Church of the Holy Angels in Kulpmont. She was a devout Catholic who loved serving in the church. She enjoyed volunteering in the former St. Mary's parish, both in the school and other church functions.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her neighbors and friends socializing on their front porches.

Lois leaves behind three daughters, Georgiann Hyduk and her husband, John, Marsha Williams and her husband, Bob, Marion Zakrzewski and her husband, Jon. She also has five grandchildren, Melanie Williams, Scott Williams, Christopher Hyduk, Katie Piatt and Mary Zakrzewski, and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Agnes.

Her son, the Rev. John C. Kemper, provincial superior for the Society of St. Sulpice in Baltimore, Maryland, preceded her in death on May 21, 2020.

KEMPER - Lois A. Kemper, 91, of 1336 Scott St., Kulpmont. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Angels on Monday, Aug. 10. It will be celebrated by the Rev. Phil Burger and the Rev. Frank Karwacki, both close friends of Father John and the family. Burial will be at St. Edward's Cemetery in Shamokin immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Sisters of St. Cyril and Methodius, 1002 Railroad St., Danville 17821 or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, 7 Plantation Park Drive, Unit #4, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.