COAL TOWNSHIP - Lois (Dressler) Eveland, 81, of 1514 W. Willow St., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, with her loving husband and children at her side.

Lois was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Sunbury, an only daughter of Rueben and Ruth (Lehman) Dressler. Raised on her parents' small dairy farm, she learned to love all things that grew, from flowers to animals large and small to mischievous children of all ages.

Lois graduated as salutatorian of Shamokin High School in 1957, and her friend, Norm, introduced her in 1959, to his brother, Paul Eveland, who had just ended his service in the U.S. Army. She and Paul married in 1961, and they were inseparable for the next 59 years, 4 months and 3 days.

They first settled in Allentown and soon added three small children to their household, before moving back to Shamokin in 1968, to be closer to their families. There they added two more children to their brood and raised them with a menagerie of rescued stray animals in a home that became a noisy gathering place for kids from all around.

Lois was an accomplished cook and masterful baker whose bread, whoopie pies, fruit pies, cookies and pecan sticky buns were known around town - always served with a warm smile or hug and listening ear, if such was needed. Also a talented seamstress, knitter and quilter, Lois made many of the family's clothes and her handmade dolls and stuffed animals delighted her children, friends and family members who often received them as gifts.

She saw something of God in each hour of the 24. Lois and Paul were both active in the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church since settling in Shamokin. Lois served as treasurer of the church for many years, was active in the church's kitchen ministry and her clear soprano voice was a constant presence in the church and community choirs. She instilled in her children a lifelong curiosity and love of music and reading.

Lois was a cherished wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, Mam Mam, friend and neighbor.

In addition to her husband, Lois is survived by three sons, David Eveland and his wife, Lezlie, of Watertown, Connecticut, Joel Eveland and his wife, Rosezella, of Shippensburg, and Mark Eveland and his wife, Suzanne, of Wrightstown; two daughters, Karen Eveland, of Alabama, and Rebecca Horning and her husband, Douglas, of New York; and nine grandchildren, Abigail, Anna, Benjamin, Caleb, Emily, Noah, Elian, Arden and Nevin.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

EVELAND - Lois (Dressler) Eveland, 81, of 1514 W. Willow St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Samuel Bellavia officiating, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 46 N. Second St., Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Burial will follow the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. COVID-19 regulations and guidelines will be in place and social distancing must be followed. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church at the address above, or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.