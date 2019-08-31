SHAMOKIN -Lois Marie Hummel, 86, of 201 W. Mulberry St., passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Ranshaw, Sept. 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Hilbert and Sarah (Taylor) Long.

She graduated from Coal Township High School in 1950. Lois was the secretary and treasurer of her senior class for many, many years.

On Sept. 18, 1955, at Faith Chapel in Ranshaw, Lois married the late Richard V. Hummel.

She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, where Lois was a member of the bell choir and the senior choir.

Lois loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking and keeping a tidy household. She loved her sweet treats as well.

Lois is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Kauwell and her husband, Glen, of Sunbury; a son, Todd Hummel and his partner, Jeffrey Bonsell, of Lewisburg; a granddaughter, Brianne Latsha and her husband, Josh, of Paxinos; a great-grandson, Cole Latsha, of Paxinos; and many nieces, nephews and a cousin.

Along with her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by an infant brother, Benjamin Long; and four sisters, Bernice Long, Dauris Malick and her husband, Louis, Beverley Parker and her husband, John "Jack" and Evelyn Bogdan and her husband, Edward.

HUMMEL - Lois Marie Hummel, 86, of 201 W. Mulberry St, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Jean Eckrod officiating, in Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. A burial will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury, following the service. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to the time of service in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.