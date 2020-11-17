SHAMOKIN - Lonnie Jackson Yowell Jr., 51, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1968, in Keflavik, Iceland, to Nancy (Lashbrook) Gebhart and the late Lonnie J. Yowell Sr.

Lonnie was a 1987 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

On April 27, 1996, he married Agnes (Brosious), who survives.

At the time of his passing, he was employed as an assistant manager at Auto Zone, in Coal Township.

Lonnie's love of cars ran deep from the Hot Wheels collection he started for his son, Gavin, to Forza racing on Xbox, to his prized Z28 Camaro.

Lonnie had a story for every situation and was a friend to everyone he came in contact with. He loved to take his boat out and go fishing, taking with him anyone who was willing to go.

In addition to his wife of 24 years, Lonnie is survived by three sons, Kyle, Gavin and Kylan, and a daughter, Kayla, all of Shamokin; parents, Nancy and Robert Gebhart, of Northumberland, Rebecca Yowell, of Gladstone, Michigan, and John and Julie Mitchell, of Selinsgrove; three sisters and their spouses, Heather and Corey Bailor, of Selinsgrove, Amanda and Terry King, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sarah and Josh Moyer, of Kreamer; and a brother and his spouse, Marc and Amanda Yowell, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie J. Yowell Sr.

