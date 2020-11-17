1/
Lonnie Jackson Yowell Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Lonnie Jackson Yowell Jr., 51, of Shamokin, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1968, in Keflavik, Iceland, to Nancy (Lashbrook) Gebhart and the late Lonnie J. Yowell Sr.

Lonnie was a 1987 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

On April 27, 1996, he married Agnes (Brosious), who survives.

At the time of his passing, he was employed as an assistant manager at Auto Zone, in Coal Township.

Lonnie's love of cars ran deep from the Hot Wheels collection he started for his son, Gavin, to Forza racing on Xbox, to his prized Z28 Camaro.

Lonnie had a story for every situation and was a friend to everyone he came in contact with. He loved to take his boat out and go fishing, taking with him anyone who was willing to go.

In addition to his wife of 24 years, Lonnie is survived by three sons, Kyle, Gavin and Kylan, and a daughter, Kayla, all of Shamokin; parents, Nancy and Robert Gebhart, of Northumberland, Rebecca Yowell, of Gladstone, Michigan, and John and Julie Mitchell, of Selinsgrove; three sisters and their spouses, Heather and Corey Bailor, of Selinsgrove, Amanda and Terry King, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sarah and Josh Moyer, of Kreamer; and a brother and his spouse, Marc and Amanda Yowell, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie J. Yowell Sr.

YOWELL - Lonnie Jackson Yowell Jr., 51, of Shamokin. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the family's convenience. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved