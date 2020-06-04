COAL TOWNSHIP - Lore Hahn Dziedzic, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.She was born in Ludwigsburg, Germany, May 11, 1929, a daughter of the late Karl and Hermine (Buck) Hahn.Lore was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Boleslaw Dziedzic. She and her husband raised their four children in New York City, after immigrating to the U.S. from Germany. In their later years, they settled in Elysburg, where they enjoyed many years with their children and grandchildren.Until her diagnosis of Alzheimer's made it impossible, Lore was an active, strong woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, crocheting and enjoying time with her beloved dogs. She was an amazing cook, highlighting delicious German meals for all of her family to enjoy. Christmas was never the same until her famous German cookies went round the house. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Lore is survived by a son and three daughters, Walter Dziedzic and his wife, Rose Chin, Wendy Spallone and her husband, Peter, Christa Seedor and her husband, Joe, and Yutta DeGennaro; 10 grandchildren, Rachel Lee, Elke Gregory, Elisabeth Messina, Dana Cemelli, Dino DeGennaro, Delina Fitzsimmons, Derek DeGennaro, Brittany Seedor, Alexander Dziedzic and Nicholas Dziedzic; 4 great-granddaughters; 9 great-grandsons; and her brother, Wolfgang Hahn.DZIEDZIC - Lore Hahn Dziedzic, 91, of Coal Township. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director, Joe Murray, supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 4, 2020.