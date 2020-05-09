Lorena F. McBayne
MILTON - Lorena F. McBayne, 79, formerly of Elysburg, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, 2020, at Milton Nursing & Rehab Center.In 2015 she became a resident in Milton due to an illness until her passing.She was born October 14, 1940, in New York City, the daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie (Foxx) Bogard.Lorena was raised in New York City and attended schools there including two years at John Jay College of Criminology. She worked for many years for the United States Postal Service in Brooklyn until retirement in 1992, then relocated from Staten Island to Danville in 1993 and later settling in Elyburg.Lorena was a parishioner of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Elysburg. She was an avid player of scrabble and enjoyed working on her computer. Lorena's motto was "I am woman, hear me roar!"Surviving are her three daughters, the loving and attentive Lorie McBayne, of Sunbury; Lisa McBayne, of Staten Island; and Lynne and her husband, Stephen Askew, of New Jersey.Also surviving are a son, Anthony McBayne, of New York; four grandsons, Michael Askew, of Seattle; Joe Aponte, of Harrisburg; Daniel Askew, of Staten Island; and Michael McBayne, of Staten Island; and one great granddaughter, Kaitlyn Askew, of Staten Island.MCBAYNE - Lorena F. McBayne, 79, formerly of Elysburg. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at All Saint's Cemetery, Elysburg with The Rev. Joseph Scanlin officiating. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, FD, Joe Murray, Supervisor. Go to www.rothermelfh.com.

Published in The News Item on May 9, 2020.
