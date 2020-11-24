DANVILLE - Loretta M. Cuff, 87, a resident of the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.

She was born in Mount Carmel, March 30, 1933, a daughter of the late Pasquele and Rose (Anania) Cacciatore.

She attended Mount Carmel schools.

Loretta was a retired factory worker, having worked in the local garment industry for 22 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, the Altar and Rosary societies of the parish, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Our Lady of Victory No. 588 and the Council of Catholic Women.

Loretta enjoyed parties, trips, shopping with her friends, especially her longtime friend of 70 years, Anna Mae Fatz. Also, one of her favorite pastimes was conversing on a regular basis with all her neighbors and friends.

She was a member of the Red Hat Lady's club and an avid cruise passenger. Her hobbies included sewing, dancing and following figure skating.

Loretta would always light up a room and make any party more enjoyable when she was in attendance. Her peanut butter fudge was famous and a staple at all parties she attended. She will be forever missed and loved by her family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Kathleen Grybos and her husband, Patrick, of Mount Carmel, Roseanne Nuss and her husband, Roger, of Catawissa, and Jacqueline Cuff, of Lewisberry; four grandchildren, Ashley Panton and her husband, Robby, James Nuss, Sean Grybos and his long-time partner, Dr. Alexia Noutsios and Kyle Grybos; two great-grandchildren, Demi and Eleni Panton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John J. Cuff, in 1980; and her grandson, Jonathan Stellar, in 2008.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Ralpho Township. A memorial Mass will be announced in the future. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.