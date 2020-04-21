SHAMOKIN - Loretta R. Greco, 94, of 1 S. Third St., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home of 64 years.

Loretta was born in Shamokin, Jan. 17, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary (Avellino) and Sinibaldo Rovito.

Loretta graduated from Shamokin High School in 1943, and Immaculata College in 1947.

She was married to Dr. Eugene C. Greco, who preceded her in death.

She taught foreign languages at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School and Mount Carmel High School for 23 years until her retirement in 1991.

Loretta was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township, and a member of various civic and educational organizations.

Loretta is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, AnneMarie and Stephen Tehansky, of Coal Township; two sons, Samuel Greco and Eugene Greco, both of Shamokin; a grandson, Matthew Tehansky, of Coal Township; sisters-in-law, Gilda Scott, Betty Greco and Elizabeth Startzel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Zorett, Gloria Schicatano and Jeanette Rovito.

Services are private at the convenience of family. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for family and friends and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and Mass intentions, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Hope Church, 869 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township 17866 or the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872. The Greco and Tehansky family's have entrusted the funeral services to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. An online guestbook may be signed at www.jameskelleyfh.com.