COAL TOWNSHIP - Loretta Yadwinski, 96, of 1620 W. Walnut St., Coal Township, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born Sept. 25, 1923, in Coal Township, a daughter of the late John and Anna (Ziegler) Gembic.

She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin-Coal Township area.

On Jan. 17, 1945, in St. Stanislaus Church in Shamokin, she married John W. Yadwinski, who preceded her in death in 1989.

She was employed at the Shamokin Shoe Factory and later at Lady Hope in Kulpmont.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and the East End Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. If Loretta was not doing something with her family, you could sometime find her playing bingo or crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter Judith Ann Canouse and her husband, Kent, of Coal Township; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat Zarick and Joyce Komara; a sister-in-law, Anna Gembic; and numerous nieces and nephews.

YADWINSKI - Loretta Yadwinski, 96, of 1620 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Coal Township.