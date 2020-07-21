1/
Lori Ann VanScoten
1964 - 2020
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Lori Ann Van Scoten, 56, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, July 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date.

Lori was born July 6, 1964, in Kulpmont, to Nancy and the late Leonard Hummel.

She worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Patrick Toms Dentistry.

Lori was a member of the Lakeside Baptist Church, in Gainesville, and volunteered passionately for the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, where she would train other volunteers and walk the dogs. She loved animals, rescuing many dogs and giving them a loving forever home. Lori was also an avid Star Trek fan and loved going to Pennsylvania to visit Knoebels Fun Park.

She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and niece. She was full of life, happy and energetic. Her vibrant and beautiful soul will be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include Lori's mother, Nancy, of Warner Robins, Georgia; a brother, Michael (Nicole) Hummel, of Germany; a sister, Faith (Kevin) Marlow, of Texas; two nieces, Hannah Hummel and Victoria Hummel-Gilbert; a nephew, Christopher Eldridge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will cherish her memory forever.

VAN SCOTEN - Lori Ann Van Scoten, 56, of Gainesville, Georgia, and formerly of Kulpmont. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 W. Ridge Road., Gainesville, GA 30501 (https://www.HSNEGA.org) Reference: Lori Van Scoten. Go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guest registry and leave a personal condolence. Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
