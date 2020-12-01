LITITZ - Lorraine A. (DeVito) Britt, 86, formerly of 33 S. Almond St., Mount Carmel, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Moravian Manor, Lititz, where she was a resident for three years.

She was born in Ashland, July 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Dominic and Cecelia (Stankoski) DeVito.

She was educated in the Mount Carmel Catholic schools.

Lorraine was a retired salesclerk, having retired from The Community Pharmacy in 1999.

She was married Feb. 3, 1951, in the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, to James R. "Jess" Britt, who died Feb. 27, 1998.

Lorraine was a member of Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

She is survived by a daughter, LaRue, wife of James R. McManus, of Lititz; and one sister, Gloria Taylor, of Emmaus.

BRITT - Lorraine A. (DeVito) Britt, 86, of Lititz, and formerly of Mount Carmel. A private burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Carmel Area Public Library, 30 S. Oak St., Mount Carmel 17851. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.