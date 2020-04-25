FLOURTOWN - Lorraine Florence (Witcoskie) Schmidt, 90, passed away peacefully in her Flourtown home Friday, April 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Lorraine was born Jan. 26, 1930, and raised in Shamokin. She was a twin and one of 11 children of Stanley and Sally Witcoskie.

She attended school in Coal Township.

Lorraine worked as a seamstress at Lark Dress Co., in Shamokin, until meeting and marrying her husband, Paul J. Schmidt. They began a 53-year marriage that lasted until his death in 2008.

She was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church for more than 60 years.

Lorraine lived in her Flourtown home where she raised her five children and welcomed eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was and energetic homemaker whose life revolved around her family, home, cooking, gardening, church and many friends. She was a talented craftsperson who crocheted beautiful afghans and made lovely ceramic pieces, all as gifts for every occasion. She was also a baker, baking hundreds of Christmas cookies each year - mostly as gifts for friends. When her children were grown, she enjoyed working part time at Scottie's Ice Cream and Kmart in Flourtown.

Lorraine is survived by her children, daughters, Sally Schmidt, Elizabeth "Beth" Schmidt, Paula Schmidt, and Lorraine Acierno and her husband, Richard, all of Flourtown; a son, Paul "Butch" and his wife, Deborah, of Dresher; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren, Kimmy, Brittany, Brooke, Richie, P.J. and Jessica; and five great-grandchildren, Cole, Teagan, Kinley, Bree and Jay; her twin sister, Audrey Hemerka, of Collegeville; and a brother, Hubert Witcoskie, of Shamokin.

In addition to her husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertrude Eckman and Eleanor Ruchko; and six brothers, Albert, Clarence, Victor, Robert, Leonard "Tex" and George "Corkey" Witcoskie.

Burial will be private at the discretion of the family.