COAL TOWNSHIP - Lorraine Lois Oszko, 92, of Coal Township, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Lorraine was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Shamokin, a loving daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Wargo) Knovich.

She attended St. Joseph Elementary School and the Coal Township High School.

On May 30, 1953, in St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, Lorraine married Leonard E. Oszko, who passed away March 7, 2017. They were married for 65 years.

In her early years, Lorraine was employed in the Vinea Paper Mill and later at the Arrow Shirt Factory, where she worked as a seamstress for over 30 years until her retirement at age 62.

She was a member of our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

Lorraine enjoyed being a housewife, shopping, sewing, gardening, reading, cooking and needlework. She also enjoyed swinging on her swing in the back yard with her best friend, her dog, Heidi.

She is survived by her children, Lance C. Oszko, of Alexandria, Virginia; Brian P. Oszko and his wife, Mei Lin Chen, of San Francisco, California; and Annice A. Oszko, of Coal Township, who was her caregiver for the last 20 years. She also leaves behind her best friend, her dog, Heidi; a sister-in-law, Nicole Knovich; nieces and nephews, Camille Laskoski, of Kulpmont, Clem and Debbie Laskoski, of Kulpmont, Rick Knovich, of Shamokin, John and Peg Sims, of Venus, Lisa Engle and David, of Dushore, Janice Sims and Ralph Bailets, of Philadelphia, George Sims and fiancee, Vickey, of Sunbury, Kathleen Bird, of Frederick, Maryland, and Eleanor Sims, of Grove City. Also surviving is Gerry Laskoski, widow of her nephew, Jerry Laskoski.

In addition to her mother, Anna, who passed in 1989; her father, Joseph, who passed in 1953; and her husband, Leonard, who passed in 2017, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Knovich, a sister, Connie Laskoski and her husband, Clem, and her nephew, Jerry Laskoski.

OSZKO - Lorraine Lois Oszko, 92, of Coal Township. A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m.Thursday in Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Father Steven Frenier as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery, Marion Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lorraine's memory to your local SPCA or Mostly Mutts, online at mostlymuttsonline.com/#donate. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.