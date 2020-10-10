TREVORTON - Lorraine Myrtle (McKlinski) Strausser, 93, entered her eternal rest Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for several years. She courageously battled COVID-19 for 14 days before succumbing to the virus.

Lorraine was born in Shamokin, Sept. 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Stanley J. and Myrtle Mae (Raup) McKlinski.

She was educated in Shamokin schools and of Catholic faith.

On Aug. 9, 1944, she married Jole W. Strausser. Together they resided in Shamokin, raising eight children along their journey. She spent many a year as a housewife and worked for a time at Shamokin Area School District.

She enjoyed music and dancing at the Polish Cadets, long conversations with her long-time neighbor and best friend, Peggy, as well as playing practical jokes on friends and family to keep life interesting.

Upon Jole's passing in 1989, Lorraine carried on to watch her family grow to 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Ward and Sandy Strausser, Linda and John Sabo, Greg and Sandy Strausser, Nancy and Robert Pasco; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Strausser, John Sabo Jr., Rhonda and Jon Rush, Jennifer and Todd Troxell, Juliann and Arvel Brown, Neil and Amanda Strausser, Robert and Amanda Pasco, Timothy and Meighan Strausser, Barry and Caitlin Strausser, Courtney Strausser, and Joseph Lenig; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Merry Carol Macalady.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Jole; two brothers, Allen Kline and George Kashner; four children, Janice Lynn, Lisa, Barry and Bob; grandson, Robbie Strausser; and close friend Adrian "Andy" Bingaman.

###

STRAUSSER - Lorraine Myrtle (McKlinski) Strausser, 93. Due to the current global health crisis, a public service will not be held. Private services will be held for the family at a later date. The family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. To share a memory or offer the family condolences, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.