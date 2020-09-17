ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick - Louis D. Vottero, 87, of St. Andrews, New Brunswick, died peacefully at home Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020, with his wife of 64 years, Barbara June Field Vottero, by his side.

A pharmacist, educator, and author, Lou was born Dec. 5, 1932, and raised in Trevorton, a son of the late Louis and Josephine DeAngelis Vottero.

Lou was a proud graduate of Duquesne University and Ohio State University.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-57.

He taught a generation of pharmacists as professor, assistant dean,and interim dean of the Rabbe College of Pharmacy at Ohio Northern University, in Ada, Ohio. As professor emeritus, Lou co-authored two textbooks on professional ethics in the practice of pharmacy. For more than 20 years, Lou served as the treasurer of the American Institute for the History of Pharmacy and was recognized for his contributions by being named the first recipient of the Robert P. Fischelis Award in 2015. He was named the 2003 Distinguished Alumnus of the Duquesne University School of Pharmacy.

In retirement, Lou took great pleasure in gardening, traveling to Italy and preserving and documenting the genealogy and family history of the Vottero and Field families. With his wife, Barbara, he was a founding director of the Field-Vottero Family Heritage Association. He enjoyed the life and people of St. Andrews, serving on the St. Andrews Town Council, playing bridge on Fridays and attending the weekly meetings of the R.O.M.E.O. club of St. Andrews.

Lou is survived by his four sons, Louis (Tammy), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, John (Lynn), of Bexley, Ohio, Brett (Jane), of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and David (Lisa), of Columbus, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson, who treasured the many days spent with him during summer vacations and family reunions in St. Andrews, Andrew, Matthew, Nick, Amelia, Louis, Gina, Grace, Chloe, Jacob, Elijah and Audrey all had special relationships with their grandad. He was proud to hold his great-grandson, Lucas, on his first visit to St. Andrews last summer and was touched to learn that an expected great-granddaughter, Olivia Josephine, would carry his own mother's name. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Vottero, of Lancaster.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Gurski and her husband, Francis.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. In his memory, donations may be made to the Fundy Community Foundation, 45 Elizabeth St., St. Andrews, N.B. E5B 3S7, or to a charity of the donor's choosing.