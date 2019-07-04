ATLAS - Lucas Roy Peters, of 437 W. Saylor St., Atlas, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

Lucas was born May 8, 2019, in Danville, a son of Nicholas Peters and Darian Paul.

He is survived by his parents, Darian and Nicholas; his sister, Cassadee Peters; maternal grandparents, Carol and Matt Kitchen; maternal great-grandparents, Carol an Paul Maher; paternal grandparents, Stephanie and Donald; paternal great-grandparents, Roseanne and Samuel Lytle; his special grandpa, Tony Morgan; and special great-grandmother, Beverly Morgan; and cousins, Jaxen and Landen.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Darren Paul; maternal special great-grandfather, Roy Morgan; paternal great-great grandmother, Edna Begis.

PETERS - Lucas Roy Peters, of 437 W. Saylor St., Atlas. A viewing will be held in the Leonard J. Lucas Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday with the prayer service beginning at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Sarah Hershberger officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.