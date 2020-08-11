COAL TOWNSHIP - Lucille Irene (Mertz) Dimmick, 95, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Northumberland, June 13, 1925, a daughter of the late Byron M. and Laura (Dailey) Mertz.

She graduated from Coal Township High School.

Lucille was employed at Arrow Shirt Factory and retired from Shamokin State General Hospital. After her retirement, she continued working part-time at Mountain View Manor.

On April 28, 1944, she married Bert L. Dimmick, who preceded her in death. They shared 49 years of marriage together.

Lucille was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where she was responsible for communion setup.

She was a member of Sweet Adelines and The Choraliers. She loved music and singing. Her hobbies included animals, traveling and crafts.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Dimmick, and Brian Dimmick and his wife, Kimberly (McWilliams); a daughter-in-law, Linda (Foura) Dimmick; grandchildren, Cindi (Dimmick) Zigarski and her husband, Ron, Megan (Dimmick) Romanoskie and her husband, Cody, and Matthew Dimmick; a stepgrandson, Blaine Feese; three brothers, Russel Mertz, Kenneth Mertz and Thomas Mertz; two sisters, Frances (Mertz) Weaver and Lois (Mertz) Walburn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Lucille was preceded in death by a son, David L. Dimmick; four sisters, Ruth Snyder, Cleo Mertz, Rachel Raker and Margery Stametz; and three brothers, Byron Mertz Jr., Jack Mertz and Joseph Mertz.

DIMMICK - Lucille Irene (Mertz) Dimmick, 95, of Coal Township. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Bonnie Allman officiating, at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.