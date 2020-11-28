1/
Lucille M. Keener
MILTON - Lucille M. "Celley" Keener, 52, of Milton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she was a medical patient.

She was born April 12, 1968, in Danville, the daughter of Jane E. (Angle) Keener, of Turbotville.

Celley was a 1986 graduate of Warrior Run High School and also attended Williamsport Area Community College for two years.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Milton.

She enjoyed volunteering at Turbotville Elementary School and Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Surviving are her mother and her companion, Jane E. Keener and David Coup, of Turbotville, and two nephews, Zachary C. and Jonathan W. Moser.

Celley was preceded in death by her sister, Donna E. Moser, on May 27, 2010.

###

KEENER - Lucille M. "Celley" Keener, 52, of Milton. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
207 Broadway Street
Turbotville, PA 17772
(570) 649-5837
Memories & Condolences

