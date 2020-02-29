DANVILLE - Lucy's journey on Earth ended Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, when she passed away peacefully at Emmanuel Nursing Center, Danville.

Lucy Agnes (Castantini) Surak, 95, was born June 11, 1924, in Shamokin, to Italian immigrants, Thomasina (Nastri) Castantini and David Castantini. She had three older siblings, Mary, Ida and Alfred. She was a lifelong resident of Shamokin.

She attended St Edward's grade school and high school, graduating in 1942.

After high school, she worked as a seamstress for Arrow Shirt Co.

She married Joseph Surak, of Ranshaw, June 21, 1947. Their first child, Gregory, was born in November 1948, followed by Thomas, 1950, Gary, 1953, and Luann, 1956. Their fifth child, Joseph, was born in 1959, however, God wanted him right away and he died during childbirth.

Lucy took a hiatus from work for several years to raise her children but later returned to the workforce as a seamstress in the shirt factory until her retirement.

Throughout her life, Lucy always put other's needs before her own. Starting with her family, she made sure they were well fed and lived in a safe and loving environment. Always the caregiver, she extended that desire to help others, to her relatives and friends, and was kind and generous, almost to a fault, which meant she often went without things for herself in order to help someone else in need.

She enjoyed family vacations and traveling to visit relatives she didn't get to see that often due to geographic distance. She looked forward to the annual Surak reunion at Knoebels, where her famous chicken cutlets and drop cookies were always a big hit.

Lucy was a parishioner of St Edward's/Mother Cabrini Church. Those who knew Lucy can attest to her strong faith in God and love of her parish community. She regularly attended Mass and rosary, always praying for others in need. She stayed active in church functions and regularly baked cookies for church fundraisers. Her church family was very important to her. Through the years she developed many lasting friendships with parish staff and parishioners.

Lucy's work ethic was solid. She had an energy that at times was inexhaustible and she knew how to multitask as she coordinated work and home responsibilities. Back before walking for exercise was "cool," she walked most places, partly because she never had the desire to learn how to drive, but also because of her need to keep moving. That regular exercise would serve her well in her senior years as she stayed healthy into her early 90s.

She had a knack for making others feel comfortable and included and loved to have visitors at her home. A superb cook and baker, the biggest compliment to her was seeing others enjoy food she prepared from scratch. Sunday dinners at Mom and Dad's house were a time to get the kids and grandkids together, while enjoying many of her favorite recipes. Her late husband, Joe, often said he preferred to eat at "Lucy's kitchen" rather than go to a restaurant - her food was that good!

Every year, her "baking bonanza" started just after Thanksgiving and continued, non-stop, for about three weeks, resulting in multiple varieties of cookies. Her homemade cookies were enjoyed by the ever-growing list of family and friends who received a tin or tray every year at Christmastime.

We can't forget her love of four-legged critters. Although she didn't have a pet of her own, she made sure all the dogs in the neighborhood received treats on a daily basis - she often carried dog biscuits with her when taking walks in the neighborhood. One dog would make the neighborhood rounds and regularly show up on Lucy's doorstep waiting for a piece of cheese or ham from her refrigerator.

Finally, due to increasing age and changing health status, Lucy moved in with family and eventually to Emmanuel Center where she lived out the last few years of her life. She endeared herself to staff, residents and visitors. Lucy and her family are grateful for the loving and compassionate care she received until her final day.

Lucy will be dearly missed by her family and friends, both near and far.

Lucy is survived by her children, sons, Greg Surak and his wife, Linda, Tom Surak and his wife, Diane, Gary Surak and his wife, Royce; a daughter, Luann (Surak) Byerly and her husband, Ron; granddaughters, Stephanie (Surak) Clough and her husband, Ben, Jennifer (Surak) Shuttlesworth and her husband, Jeremy, Hilary (Surak) Kreider, Lauren Byerly and Joanne Aranzana and her husband, Borja; grandsons, Corey Surak and his wife, Lori, Brenton Surak and Matt Byerly; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Isabella Surak, Morgan Shuttlesworth, and Mila Aranzana; great-grandsons, Cole and Kade Kreider, Brayden Shuttlesworth, Jon Clough and Borja Aranzana; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Surak, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage; and infant son, Joseph Jr.; and siblings, Mary (Castantini) Dominianni, Alred Castantini and Ida (Castantini) Zechman.

SURAK - Lucy Agnes (Castantini) Surak, 95, of Danville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap, with a luncheon to follow at the Wayside Inn, in Paxinos. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin 17872, and/or Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community, 1707 Montour Blvd., Danville 17821.