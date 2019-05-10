SHAMOKIN - Mackenzie Mae Garber, 3, of Shamokin, formerly of Elizabethville, passed away tragically the morning of Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Shamokin.

She was born in Harrisburg on June 25, 2015, a daughter of Zachary Garber, Halifax, and Ann Travitz, Shamokin.

Mackenzie was baptized in the Catholic faith.

She attended the head start program at Shamokin Area School District.

She enjoyed being outside, where she could be found jumping on her trampoline, playing with her balls, baby dolls and blowing bubbles. She loved the color pink. Mackenzie will be remembered as always smiling and being happy.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her brother, Jacob Garber, of Shamokin; maternal grandmother, Patty Reeder, of Millersburg; paternal grandparents, Harry and April James, of Elizabethville; paternal great-grandparents, Deacon George and Brenda Garber, of Elizabethville; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Linda Travitz, in 2018, and Allen Travitz, who also passed away in the accident.

GARBER - Mackenzie Mae Garber, 3, of Shamokin, formerly of Elizabethville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown with Rev. Michael Opoki and her great grandfather, Deacon George Garber as celebrants. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. The Dimon Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.