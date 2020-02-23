COAL TOWNSHIP - Madalyn "Bobbe" Pasierb, 94, of 101 N. Ash St., passed away at 11:55 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Coal Township, Jan. 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Mary (Scoviak) and Lucas Pasierb. Most known affectionately and best known by her middle name, Bobbe was the ninth of 10 daughters. She was proud of her Polish heritage and lineage.

Never married, Bobbe was devoted to her surviving sister, Shirley Pasierb, of Coal Township.

A true coal miners daughter, Bobbe credited her longevity to walking up and down the hills of Shamokin, especially when living on the high end of Dewart Street for several decades.

A lifelong parishioner of St. Stephen's Church, she was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township.

Bobbe was passionate about reading novels and listening to music. An excellent cook, she was often making goodies for visitors, nieces and nephews. In her youth, she loved to travel, and on occasion lived in Port Washington, New York, Chester, Arkansas, and Miami Shores, Florida.

Bobbe was blessed with good friends and extended family members who will miss their sweet Aunt Bobbe. She was a gentle, loving, good soul who had a big heart for her nephews and nieces, and her pet cat. Rest in peace, Bobbe, and give our love to our grandmother and your sisters.

Bobbe is survived by her loving sister, Shirley Pasierb, of Coal Township; and nieces and nephews.

PASIERB - Madalyn "Bobbe' Pasierb, 94, of 101 N. Ash St., Elysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Our Lady Of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier as celebrant. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the church. Interment of her cremated remains will follow Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. The family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. Go to www.jameskelleyfh.com.