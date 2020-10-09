MOUNT CARMEL - Maralyn L. (Lupold) Campbell, 79, passed away suddenly Oct. 6, 2020.

Maralyn was born on Sept. 12, 1941, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Lillian (Sault) Lupold.

She was a graduate of the Class of 1959 from Shamokin High School.

Maralyn was a long time manager of the Turkey Hill Minit Market.

Maralyn was preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Campbell Sr.

She is survived by her younger sister, Lillian (Lupold) Kline, of Milton; as well as Carl F. Campbell Jr. (Red), of Shamokin; Scott and Pam Campbell, of Shamokin; Robert J. Campbell, of Mount Carmel; Selena M. (Campbell) Miller and her husband, Kevin Miller, of Muncy; Coleen (Campbell) Shaffer and her husband, Donald Shaffer, of Mount Carmel; Kelly and his wife, Joyce Campbell, of Mount Carmel; Randy Campbell and Tammy Olbrish, of Mount Carmel; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Maralyn was loved by all and will be missed by many.

CAMPBELL - Maralyn L. (Lupold) Campbell 79. Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 120 S.Market St., Mount Carmel, with Father Frank Karwacki officiating. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road, Coal Township. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert J. Campbell Trust c/o Kelly Campbell, P.O. Box 293, Mount Carmel 17851. Arrangements are in care of Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Service, Mount Carmel, Andrea D'Andrea, supervisor; and Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.