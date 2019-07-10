MOUNT CARMEL - Marcos T. Millan, 42, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Puerto Rico on June 3, 1977, a son of Ramonita (Rivera) Iglesias and Tomas Millan.

He graduated from Weatherly High School and worked in manufacturing at Berry Industries in Mountain Top.

Marcos liked to listen to music, as well as sing and dance. He enjoyed taking photos. He had a big heart and especially loved his family and children.

He is survived by his parents, Tomas Millan, of New York, and Ramonita and Juan Iglesias, of Shamokin; two sisters, Ana Rivera, of Mount Carmel, and Josephine Iglesias, of Atlas; four children, Tadiana, Marcos, Marcos Javier and Lucas; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

Marcos was preceded in death by a brother, Jose Loperena.

MILLAN - Marcos T. Millan, 42, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. today at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville. Friends are invited to attend a viewing at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Please share memories of Marcos and messages of support for his family at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.