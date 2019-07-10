The News Item

Marcos T. Millan (1977 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcos T. Millan.
Service Information
Brady Funeral Home Inc
448 Church St
Danville, PA
17821
(570)-275-2421
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brady Funeral Home Inc
448 Church St
Danville, PA 17821
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Brady Funeral Home Inc
448 Church St
Danville, PA 17821
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MOUNT CARMEL - Marcos T. Millan, 42, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Puerto Rico on June 3, 1977, a son of Ramonita (Rivera) Iglesias and Tomas Millan.

He graduated from Weatherly High School and worked in manufacturing at Berry Industries in Mountain Top.

Marcos liked to listen to music, as well as sing and dance. He enjoyed taking photos. He had a big heart and especially loved his family and children.

He is survived by his parents, Tomas Millan, of New York, and Ramonita and Juan Iglesias, of Shamokin; two sisters, Ana Rivera, of Mount Carmel, and Josephine Iglesias, of Atlas; four children, Tadiana, Marcos, Marcos Javier and Lucas; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.

Marcos was preceded in death by a brother, Jose Loperena.

###

MILLAN - Marcos T. Millan, 42, of Mount Carmel. A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. today at Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville. Friends are invited to attend a viewing at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home Inc. Please share memories of Marcos and messages of support for his family at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Item on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.