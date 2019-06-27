OVERLOOK - Margaret Ann Herman, 83, of Overlook, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 22, 2019.

She was born in Sunnyside, Ralpho Township, Nov. 29, 1935, a daughter of William and Mary (Moyer) Mauser.

She graduated from Ralpho Township High School, Class of 1953, where she was active in cheerleading and music. Together with her family, she attended St. Peter's United Church of Christ (Blue Church).

Margaret received her registered nursing degree at Reading Hospital in 1956, and worked as a psychiatric nurse at Wernersville State Hospital on and off from 1956 to 1963. She lived in West Reading until moving to Orlando, Florida, in 1965. From 1972 to 1977, Marge, as she liked to be called, worked as a nurse for Walt Disney World.

She loved and treasured her family, raising three wonderful children, Rob, Lori and Leigh Ann. She served as Den mother for Boy Scouts and Troop leader for Girl Scouts, directed church youth choir, attended First Presbyterian Church of Orlando and enjoyed giving many friends and family tours of her beloved Walt Disney World.

One of the greatest blessings of her life was when she was reacquainted with a former neighbor from Shamokin, her late husband, Fred Herman. The two fell in love and were married in Windermere, Florida, June 11, 1977. They spent the next 28 years living the adventure of that love. Thanks to Fred, Cheryl, Donn, Jamie and Wendy became part of the family. Fred also served as district governor of Rotary, which enabled Marge and Fred to travel all over the world attending international Rotary conventions.

Marge was a Christian with a big heart for community service. She was instrumental in starting the Shamokin Area Christian Women's Club and was the first chairman of the group in 1983. She was an avid public speaker for Stonecroft Ministries and gave her testimony to many groups all over the northeast U.S.

Marge was an active Rotarian since 1977, and served as Shamokin Rotary president in 2008-09, was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Red Hat Society and Ralpho Township High School Alumni Association.

She enjoyed being a long-time member and Bible study leader of Elysburg Alliance Church and was also involved in many activities at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Tharptown, including community outreach, assisting as pianist and exercise classes.

Marge loved life and had a generous, big heart, which served beyond expectation. Anyone she knew would tell you how giving, warm, loving and feisty she was, especially her beloved grandchildren. She loved having them come visit and spoiling them. She also loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all their many endeavors.

She was very loved, will be greatly missed, but is safe in the arms of Jesus and will be waiting for us with open arms on the other side.

Marge is survived by three sons, Donn Herman, of Corrales, New Mexico, Robert Engle and his wife, Joanie, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Jamie Herman, of Northumberland; four daughters, Cheryl Warner, of Williamsport, Lori Engle Gayoso and her husband, Cesar, of Bloomingdale, New Jersey, Wendy Juris and her husband, Greg, of Harrisburg, and Leigh Ann Dyal and her husband, Johnny, of Windermere, Florida; a grandson, Guy Warner; five granddaughters, Wendy Warner, Hannah Engle, Caroline Engle, Cherilyn Juris and Aubrey Juris; a niece, Ellen Chisholm; a nephew, Carl Kuhn; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Fred Herman; a sister, Donna Burch and her husband, Eollen; her son-in-law, Ken Warner; and two beloved grandchildren, Elyse and Ian.

