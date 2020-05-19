Margaret Ann Purcell
MOUNT CARMEL - Margaret Ann Purcell, 71, of 316 S. Grape St., passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence with family at her side.She was born in Harman, Virginia, Aug. 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Fonze Guy and Evelyn (Blenz) Chapel.Margaret was married to Joseph Purcell, who preceded her in death.She worked as a supervisor of a pharmaceutical plant.Margaret is survived by two daughters, Melissa Woods, of Philadelphia, and Deborah Sanchez and her husband, David, of Mount Carmel; a son, Gary Drumheiser and his wife, Lisa, of Bensalem; three brothers, George H. Chapel and his wife, Kim of Virginia, Michael T. Chapel and his wife, Margaret, of Bloomsburg, and Richard J. Chapel and his wife, Donna, of Mount Carmel; a sister-in-law, Annaleise Chapel, of Colorado; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Purcell; and a brother, James K. Chapel.PURCELL - Margaret Ann Purcell, 71, of 316 S. Grape St., Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News Item on May 19, 2020.
